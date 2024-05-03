Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry urges visitors to Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö to exercise caution

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has called on Bulgarian citizens who will be in Sweden’s city of Malmö for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest to exercise “particular care and caution” when visiting Malmö Arena and when using public transport and shopping areas.

“It is necessary to keep in mind that individuals or groups wearing symbols, flags or clothing associated with Israel or Judaism are potential targets of a possible attack,” the Foreign Ministry said.

There has been a failed campaign to force Israel out of this year’s Eurovision because of Israel’s military retaliation against the Hamas terrorist grouping following the October 7 attacks on Israel.

According to media reports, Swedish authorities, concerned about possible disruptions by anti-Israeli protesters during the song contest, are to bring in police reinforcements from Denmark and Norway.

The semi-finals of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest are on May 7 and 9 and the final on May 11.

Currently, bookmakers say that the favourite to win is Croatia’s Baby Lasagna with Rim Tim Tagi Dim, with a 24 per cent chance. Israel’s Eden Golan, with Hurricane, is in eighth place in the betting, with a three per cent chance.