Bulgaria begins April 2024 with temperatures very high for the season

Bulgaria’s weather bureau reported on April 1 a series of very high temperatures across the country, though adding that the record for the maximum temperature on the day had not been broken.

April 1 was the latest in a series of balmy – hot, rather – spring days in Bulgaria, that have prompted people to flock to the country’s beaches and public parks, just a few days after the March 20 official start of spring.

According to the weather bureau, the maximum temperatures recorded on April 1 2024 were:

33 degrees Celsius in Montana;

31 degrees Celsius in Vratsa, Lovech and Dobrich;

30 degrees Celsius in Vidin, Pleven, Rousse, Silistra, Veliko Turnovo, Kyustendil, Haskovo and Bourgas;

29 degrees Celsius in Razgrad, Ahtopol and Sofia;

28 degrees Celsius in Kurdzhali, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Kazanlak and Blagoevgrad;

27 degrees Celsius in Varna and Sandanski;

26 degrees Celsius in Sliven;

22 degrees Celsius in the Rozhen region in the Rhodopes;

20 degrees Celsius in Shabla;

19 degrees Celsius at Cape Kaliakra and Mount Murgash;

11 degrees Celsius on Botev Peak;

10 degrees Celsius on Cherni Vruh; and

Six degrees Celsius at the peak of of Musala, Bulgaria’s highest mountain peak.

“Very high temperatures for the beginning of April, but still not record high,” the weather bureau said.

It said that the highest temperature measured in April was 35.8 degrees Celsius, 39 years ago, in 1985 in Vratsa.

Forecasts are for a mild cooling, with maximum highs ranging from 20 to 23 degrees C over the coming seven days.

(Photo: Stacy Brumley/ freeimages.com)