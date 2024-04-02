US Air Force B-1 bombers in joint exercise with Bulgarian Air Force

The Bulgarian Air Force and United States Air Force are conducting a joint exercise in Bulgaria on April 2 involving B-1 heavy bombers, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

Bulgarian Air Force personnel from Bezmer Air Base are practicing a simulated engagement of ground targets by B-1 aircraft based at Morón Air Base in Spain.



The B-1 missions are part of the US contribution to enhanced vigilance measures in the Black Sea region and are intended to demonstrate the US commitment to Nato’s collective defence by participating in joint training and exercises with partners and allies, the ministry said.

“The joint exercise will provide a valuable opportunity to upgrade the training of Bulgarian military personnel and confirm the readiness of the Air Force of the Republic of Bulgaria to respond decisively to any military threats,” the statement said.



“With its actions, our Air Force will confirm its commitment to Nato’s collective defence and demonstrate its determination to ensure security in the region,” it said.

The exercise is being held for the second year in a row.

(Photo: US Air Force)