EU approves extra 5B euro in military support for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union decided on March 18 to increase the financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF) by five billion euro at current prices, and ringfence this top-up for Ukraine, by establishing a dedicated Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) within the EPF, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

The newly established UAF will allow the EU to further support the evolving needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the provision of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training, the statement said.

The UAF will seek to maximise the EU’s added value in terms of delivering more and better operational support to Ukraine, complementing EU member states’ bilateral efforts, and focusing on increased joint procurement from the European and Norwegian defence industries.

In parallel, the Council decided on March 18 to improve the governance rules for the facility to make them more sustainable and adapt them to the new international circumstances.

“The improved governance rules will build on well-functioning national procurement structures as well as existing framework contracts, leveraging both a lead nation approach and the European Defence Agency (EDA), and including the joint procurement of the required defence equipment from the European defence industry and Norway – including small and medium sized enterprises – while allowing for flexibility in supply chains which may include operators established or with production facilities outside the EU or Norway,” the statement said.

The reimbursement of member states’ donations (that is, from stocks, unilateral and joint purchases of equipment available in the market, and unilateral procurement) will be limited after a transition period.

Following today’s decision, the EPF financial ceiling will total more than 17 billion euro for the 2021-2027 period, the Council of the EU said.

