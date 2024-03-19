Military equipment to transit Bulgaria by train from Greece to Romania

From March 19 to 24, military equipment will be transported by train from Greece to Romania, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

In the same period, military equipment will be transported by rail through Bulgaria from Greece to participate in the joint Bulgarian-American training at the Novo Selo training ground, the ministry said.



Military equipment will return from Romania and Bulgaria to Greece by the same route after the completion of joint training with the participation of United States military formations in both countries.



Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said that the transportation of military equipment from Greece to Romania and Bulgaria and vice versa is part of the regional logistical support of the rotation of military formations that participate in the US armed forces’ Atlantic Resolve operation.



Atlantic Resolve has been taking place since 2014 in European Nato member countries and involves joint training of military formations from Allied armies to increase their interoperability, the ministry said.

The operation by the US Armed Forces is a contribution to measures to strengthen the capabilities of the Alliance for deterrence and defence.

Operation Atlantic Resolve dates from when the US began an effort to reassure and bolster the Nato alliance in the wake of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission has grown.

In July 2023, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order approving the mobilisation of select reserve forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

In August 2023, the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin designated Operation Atlantic Resolve as an overseas contingency operation following the activation of reserve forces.

(Archive photo: US Army)