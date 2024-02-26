The Sofia Globe

In Ukraine, Bulgaria’s PM inspects destruction, pays tribute at Wall of Memory

The Sofia Globe staff , ,

In Kyiv on February 26, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov visited the destruction in the Solomiansky district caused by Russian shelling during the New Year holidays.

On January 2, debris from a ballistic missile hit an eight-storey residential building, causing damage to the homes of 321 families. A man and a woman were killed in the attack.

Seven apartments were completely destroyed. Following the mass attack on the Ukrainian capital with rockets and drones, fires and destruction broke out in nine regions.

Denkov and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal paid tribute to the memory of the defenders of Ukraine who died in the war. Denkov placed a wreath on the Wall of Memory.

During the commemorative ceremony, an air alarm sounded. Nevertheless, the tribute continued uninterrupted.

Denkov is visiting Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. His visit signals Bulgaria’s continued support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula.

(Photos via the Facebook page of the Bulgarian government)

The Sofia Globe staff

