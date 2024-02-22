Bulgarian railways offering special narrow-gauge train excursion on March 3

There will be a special narrow-gauge train excursion from Septemvri station to Yakoruda and back to mark Liberation Day on March 3, Bulgaria’s national day, state railways BDZ said.

The train will depart from Septemvri station at 9.30am and arrive in Yakoruda at 1.10pm.

The first stop during the journey will be at Tsepina station, for an opportunity to visit the narrow gauge railway museum. The next stop on the train route will be at Velingrad station.

Before arriving in Yakoruda, the train will also have a stop at the highest-altitude station on the Balkan Peninsula, for a photo opportunity.

After arriving in Yakoruda, there will be a festive procession to the town centre and an organised festive programme in the local community centre and on the square.

The train will depart from Yakoruda at 4.30pm, to arrive at Septemvri station at 7.26pm.

The train will include a buffet car.

The price of a return ticket is 33 leva, including a reserved seat.



Tickets for these trains can be purchased at ticket offices and railway offices in all stations in the country, as well as online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ . Seats in narrow-gauge carriages and ticket quantities are limited, BDZ said.

This year, March 3 is on a Sunday, so March 4 will be a special public holiday.

(Archive photo: BDZ)

