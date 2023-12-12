EC: New EU-funded research centre in Bulgaria contributes to clean energy transition

The European Commission (EC) and the Bulgarian government inaugurated on December 12 the National Centre of Mechatronics and Clean Technologies located at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the EC said.

Thanks to the European Regional Development Fund, the Commission funded the creation of this cutting-edge facility on the Geo Milev Campus, with close to 30 million euro in support, the EC said.

The Centre will strive for scientific excellence in its research activities, such as the creation of technologies for the transformation and storage of clean energy, and methods for obtaining, purifying, and storing hydrogen.

The facility also aims to enhance the competitiveness of the Bulgarian industry in crucial technological areas such as mechanics, control systems, and electromobility.

These projects take place at an important juncture in EU policy as the EU makes the transition to a net-zero economy with a focus on home-grown renewables and increasing energy efficiency. Cohesion Policy Funds have already invested about billion euro in the SME, clean energy transition and infrastructure sectors in Bulgaria during the 2014 – 2020 programming period, the EC said.

“This inauguration also signals Bulgaria’s efforts to establish itself as a leader in clean technologies, supporting young researchers & businesses, and strengthening relations with science and business communities,” the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

