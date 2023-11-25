Bulgaria faces warnings of hazardous weather on November 26

Four districts in Bulgaria are subject to the Code Red warning of very dangerous weather on November 26 because of forecast strong winds.

The four districts are Dobrich, Silistra, Shoumen and Razgrad.

Several districts are subject to a Code Orange warning of dangerous weather, also because of forecast strong winds: Varna, Sliven, Turgovishte, Rousse and most of Bourgas and the northern part of Yambol, while a Code Orange warning has been issued for the Veliko Turnovo district because of forecast snowfall.

A Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued, because of forecast strong winds, for the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Kyustendil, Sofia city, Sofia district and the southern part of Yambol.

The remaining districts are classified as Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

Bulgarian National Television reported at midday on November 25 that a large traffic jam had formed on the Petrohan Pass.

Heavy snow was falling in the area, with snow cover of more than 10cm in places, the report said.

In spite of warnings issued on Friday, there were motorists whose cars were not prepared for winter conditions and were not fitted with suitable tyres.

Two snow-clearing machines were operating on the Petrohan Pass.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on Saturday morning that 27 snow-clearing machines were operating on national roads in the Montana district.

The machines’ work was being hampered by numerous stalled vehicles that were not prepared for winter conditions, the agency said.

Earlier, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry urged motorists not to embark on non-essential travel this weekend.

Bulgaria’s weather bureau said that it would remain very windy on Sunday, with rainfall easing, though in north-eastern Bulgaria, there would still be significant precipitation and blizzards would continue.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was set for a minimum temperature of minus two degrees Celsius on November 26, rising to one degree C, Plovdiv was set for a low of one degree, rising to three degrees, Varna two degrees rising to four degrees and Bourgas a low of three degrees rising to four degrees.

Current forecasts are that on Monday, the wind will weaken and the skies will be partly cloudy.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

