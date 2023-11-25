Dire weather warnings in Bulgaria: Interior Ministry advises against non-essential travel

Cancel your trip unless it is absolutely necessary, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said on November 25, as the country’s weather bureau warned of harsh weather conditions across the country.

For Saturday, the weather bureau issued the highest-level warning of very dangerous weather – Code Red – for the districts of Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo and Rousse, while much of the rest of Bulgaria was subject to the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather.

Heavy rainfall and strong gusts of wind were expected, as were snowdrifts. In the Pre-Balkans, snow cover of up to 20-30cm was forecast, as well as a significant increase in river levels in the Danube, Black Sea, eastern and western Aegean regions.

The statement said that Interior Ministry chief secretary Zhivko Kotsev had told ministry regional directorates to be ready to deal with the situation, while in some places, they were in contact with Road Infrastructure Agency regional offices regarding the readiness of snow removal equipment to treat road sections at risk of snowdrifts and icing.

Steps had been taken to prevent motor vehicles not prepared for winter conditions from entering the mountain passes.

Apart from advising against non-essential travel, the Interior Ministry said that if people were travelling, they should ensure that their vehicles had enough fuel and were prepared for winter conditions.



“Choose only main roads, even if the route is longer. Have warm clothes and charge your mobile phone. Drive carefully,” the ministry said.

It said that people should not stay outdoor in strong winds, and be careful when passing buildings, power lines and trees.

In the early morning of November 25, the weather bureau said that on Sunday, the districts of Silistra and Montana were subject to a Code Red warning for forecast strong winds, while the districts of Montana, Vidin, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Razgrad, Shoumen, Varna and Bourgas were subject to a Code Orange warning, mainly because of strong winds, with rain forecast for the southern part of the coast.

(Archive photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

