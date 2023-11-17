Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast strong winds on November 18

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for November 18 because of forecast strong winds.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning on Saturday are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Turgovishte, Rousse, Razgrad, Sliven, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shoumen and Bourgas.

All of the remaining districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on November 18, also because of forecast strong winds.

The weekend is expected to bring sharply reduced temperatures, after a prolonged spell of temperatures higher than usual for the season.

The forecast for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia for Saturday is a maximum high of two degrees Celsius, with the possibility of snow, while Plovdiv is set for a high of eight degrees, with rain, and at the coast, rain is forecast for Varna and Bourgas, with highs of nine and 11 degrees C, respectively. Snow is also forecast for the Blagoevgrad district, with a maximum temperature of three degrees C.