There will be a test of the civil defence siren system in 14 districts in Bulgaria on November 17, the Interior Ministry said.

The test will be carried out in Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Vratsa, Smolyan and Stara Zagora.

The tests will take place from 11am to 11.30am. During the test, voice messages and sounds will be broadcast.