Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry details options for leaving Israel

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry posted advice on October 10 for those wanting to leave Israel to travel to Bulgaria.

The advice was posted against the background of the large-scale launched against Israel on October 7 by terrorist group Hamas.

The ministry said that people could leave Israel on those airlines that were continuing to operate flights from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, either via direct or connecting flights.

It said that people could use the Allenby border crossing with Jordan “where we recommend travelling without transiting through the Palestinian territories,” and regular direct flights from Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport.

Another option was to use the sea link from the port of Haifa, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Please note that the above opportunities are not organized and coordinated by the embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria,” the ministry said.

It said that given the situation, the consular service at the Bulgarian embassy in Tel Aviv had suspended work on regular matters such as citizenship acquisition documents and notary services (except for urgent ones).

A consular office remains available to citizens for issues such as the current situation, issuance of temporary passports, etc, the ministry said.

On October 10, an emergency evacuation flight by European Air Charter was to take place, flying to Tel Aviv empty and returning with passengers.

October 10’s Wizz Air Sofia-Tel Aviv flight was cancelled, as was Bulgaria Air’s Sofia – Tel Aviv – Sofia flight.



An El Al Tel Aviv – Sofia – Tel Aviv flight on October 10 went ahead.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov reiterated on October 10 that the government was ready to provide a further evacuation flight from Israel to Bulgaria, if there was demand and it was safe to do so. The government already has conducted two such flights, soon after Hamas’s terrorist attacks began.

