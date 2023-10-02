Professor Brian Cox bringing ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ to Bulgaria’s capital in April

British physicist and science programme presenter Professor Brian Cox has announced European dates for his sell-out, live arena tour Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey, with an appearance in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on April 5 2023 at the National Palace of Culture, NDK.



Cox will kick off his European dates in Romania on April 3 and will then head to Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland before concluding in Turkey on April 19 2024. Tickets are on sale now and are available from briancoxlive.co.uk.

Horizons has taken more than a quarter of a million people spanning three continents on a dazzling journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become, a media statement said.

Using state of the art screen technology, venues across the world from New Zealand to the Arctic Circle have been filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and the latest theories of the origin of the Universe.

What is the nature of space and time? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? Having travelled the world, it’s now time to bring Horizons back home to the UK for a final journey around our magnificent and baffling Universe.

“Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.”

Cox said: “The Horizons Tour has grown beyond my wildest expectations. I started in January 2022 and since then I’ve talked about Black Holes, space and time and the origin and future of Life in the Universe to over a quarter of a million people and counting from the southernmost top of New Zealand to Northern Canada. I’m very excited about bringing Horizons to Europe to continue our 21st Century Space Odyssey.”

He is widely recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific, having presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC including ‘The Universe’ (2021), ‘The Planets’ (2018), ‘Forces of Nature’ (2016), ‘Human Universe’ (2014), ‘Wonders of Life’ (2012), ‘Wonders of the Universe’ (2011) and ‘Wonders of the Solar System’ (2010). He also co-hosted popular astronomy and cosmology series ‘Stargazing Live’ with Dara O’Briain (and for ABC in Australia, with Julia Zemiro) and award-winning BBC Radio 4 series ‘Infinite Monkey Cage’ with Robin Ince, which has gone on to become one of the UK’s most popular podcasts.

As an author, Cox has also sold over a million books worldwide including ‘Black Holes’, ‘Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos’, ‘Quantum Universe’ and ‘Why Does E=mc2?’ with co-author Professor Jeffrey Forshaw.

He also wrote the series of books to accompany his popular television and radio programmes.

He has undertaken several sell-out live arena tours, breaking several Guinness World Records, including for the biggest selling science tour – a record he himself broke again with his most recent worldwide tour, Horizons, which has taken in venues in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and across Europe.

He is credited with boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics and has garnered a host of accolades for his TV work, including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders of the Solar System.

(Photo: Duncan Hill, via Wikimedia Commons)