Sarieva Gallery presents exhibition by French-Bulgarian artist Nikolaev at DOT Sofia

The Sarieva Gallery is presenting an exhibition of new work by French-Bulgarian artist Stefan Nikolaev at the DOT Sofia venue, on until November 12 2023.

The DOT venue is at 46 Bratya Miladinovi Street, Sofia.

The exhibition presents for the first time in Bulgaria the new work by Nikolaev from his popular series of wrought copper and neon, examining themes and images key to the history of art.

Nikolaev, born in Sofia in 1970, lives and works in Paris and Sofia.

He graduated from art school in Sofia in 1998, the École des Beaux-Arts (1988–1994) and the Winchester School of Art, England (1992).

In 2007, Nikolaev represented Bulgaria at the Venice Biennale (together with Ivan Mudov and Pravdolyub Ivanov).

The same year he participated in the Lyon Biennale, and in 2004 in the Gwangju, Korea, and Cetinje, Montenegro biennales.

His works have been shown in the art exhibitions Paris + Art Basel, ArtBasel, ArtBrussels, FIAC, The Armory Show, ARCO. For his participation in the 4th Biennale in Cetinje, Nikolaev received the UNESCO Art Award.



The exhibition in Sofia is Nikolaev’s first solo exhibition in Bulgaria since 2019.



The opening of the exhibition on September 29 marked the official opening of DOT Sofia – a sophisticated aparthotel in the heart of authentic Sofia, with which Sarieva Gallery is collaborating to create a programme of art events and a collection.

(Main photo: Michel Rein Gallery)

