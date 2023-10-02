Bulgaria’s ban on entry of Russian-registered cars – further details

Bulgaria has banned the entry into the country of Russian-registered cars, including transit, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry on October 2.

The restrictions, in line with EU sanctions against Russia because of that country’s war on Ukraine, are being applied jointly by the Customs Agency and the Border Police.

The ban applies to passenger cars and other cars with Russian number plates intended for the transport of up to 10 people, including personal vehicles, the Interior Ministry said.

There is an exception for Russian cars needed for the diplomatic and consular representations of the European Union in EU member states. This includes delegations, embassies and missions, as well as nationals of EU countries and their immediate family members.



Russian-registered vehicles, which are currently in the territory of the EU, but do not fall into the cases of exceptions, should leave no later than six months from their initial entry or within the period of their temporary importation, and will not be allowed to re-enter or obtain permission to extend thir temporary entry.



The Interior Ministry said that an analysis of traffic through Bulgarian border crossings since September 12 2023 showed a small number of cases, mostly of transit through the country, of Russian-registered cars.

