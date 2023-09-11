Bulgarian railways offers Sofia-Bankya steam train excursion on September 23

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is organising a steam train excursion between Sofia and Bankya on September 23, part of a series of trips to mark the 135th anniversary of the foundation of BDZ and 115 years since the declaration of the Independence of Bulgaria.



On September 23, the train consisting of steam locomotive 01.23 and five carriages will depart from Sofia Central Station at 10am and arrive in Bankya at 10.30am.

The train will depart from Bankya at 3.05pm and arrive at Sofia Central Station at 3.35pm.

The price of the ticket for travel in both directions Sofia – Bankya – Sofia is 30 leva, including a reserved seat, and for all children up to the age of 10 the tickets will be half price, BDZ said.

Tickets for this train can be purchased at ticket offices and railway offices in all stations in the country, as well as online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ .

Earlier, BDZ announced two other steam train excursions, on September 22 and 23.

(Photo: BDZ)