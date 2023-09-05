Bulgaria’s road agency scrambles to fix roads on flood-stricken coast

Bulgarian Regional Development Minister Andrei Tsekov has ordered road administration units to deal with damage to roads in Tsarevo municipality, damaged by torrential rains that led to flooding on Bulgaria’s southern coast that led to at least two deaths and extensive damage.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said on September 5 that it was taking urgent measures to clear roads in Tsarevo from fallen rocks, landslides and trees from the torrential rains that had fallen in the area.

Equipment and additional teams from the Bourgas district had been deployed to clean the roads, the statement said.

Because of landslides caused by the heavy rains, there were traffic restrictions on the Tsarevo-Malkovo Turnovo secondary road near the village of Izgrev, while for a kilometre near Gramatikovo, traffic was restricted to a single lane.

The section before the bridge over the Karaagach River was flooded.

Traffic was restricted on the Tsarevo – Varvara third-class road. A bridge near Tsarevo had collapsed. Two sections of the road near Nestinarka were flooded, with water 20 to 30cm above the roadway.

Traffic also was restricted in the section of the Varvara – Ahtopol section of the road, near the Delfin campsite, where water had inundated the road and washed part of it away.

The Ahtopol-Sinemoret road was closed at the entrance to Sinemorets due to flood damage.

Unification Day celebrations on September 6 in Bourgas have been cut back because of the disaster in Tsarevo.

With two people reported dead and three reported missing, the situation was most serious in Tsarevo, report said. More than 100 people had been evacuated.

In the Strandzha village of Kosti, more than 300 litres of rain per square metre were recorded on September 5.

Hardest-hit by the flash floods, apart from Tsarevo, were the Arapya and Nestinark campsites, Ahtopol, Varvara, Lozenets, Sinemorets and Rezovo.

During the day on September 5, the road between Sozopol and Primorsko was closed because the Ropotamo river overflowed.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

