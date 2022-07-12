Ten districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones

Bulgaria’s districts of Plovdiv and Razgrad have crossed the threshold to be reclassified from Covid-19 green zones to yellow zones, bringing the number of districts in the country classified as yellow to 10.

Classification as a yellow zone means a Covid-19 morbidity rate of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Plovdiv has a rate of 105.44 and Razgrad 102.07.

The other eight districts are Bourgas (184.97), Varna (188.85), Vratsa (152.9), Dobrich (129.1), Pernik (119.47), Sofia district (124.57), Sofia city (228.23) and Yambol (107.55).

The remaining 18 districts in Bulgaria are green zones, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

As of July 12, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 127.39 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

According to the unified information portal, to date 1 179 497 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 9091 are active.

Of 7368 tests done in the past day, 1308 – about 17.75 per cent – proved positive.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 37 277, including five registered in the past day.

A total of 4 423 178 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria.

A total of 2 076 016 people have completed the vaccination course, 779 758 have received a booster dose and 9638 have received a second booster dose.

