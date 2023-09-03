Bulgaria issues weather warnings for thunderstorms on September 4

Bulgarian weather forecasters have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for four districts for September 4 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The four districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo.

Of Bulgaria’s remaining 24 districts, 21 are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast thunderstorms and rain, while the three coastal districts – Varna, Dobrich and Bourgas – are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: Thomas Bush/sxc.hu)