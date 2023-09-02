US State Dept approves possible $1.5B sale of Stryker vehicles to Bulgaria

The State Department has approved the possible sale to Bulgaria of Stryker vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.5 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on September 1 2023.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on September 1, the statement said.

The government of Bulgaria has requested to buy one 183 Stryker Family of Vehicles.

The proposed sale would consist of: 90 XM1296 Infantry Carrier Vehicles – Dragoon (ICVD); 17 M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICV); nine M1132 Engineer Squad Vehicles (ESV); 33 M1130 Command Vehicles (CV); 24 M1133 Medical Evacuation Vehicles (MEV);10 M1135 Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicles (NBCRV); five) Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) Light Equipment Transports (LET); five Modular Catastrophic Recovery Systems (MCRS); two M1120A4 HEMTT Load Handling Systems; five M984A4 Wrecker HEMTTs; and 107 M240 Coaxial 7.62mm machine guns.

Also included is support service equipment; M-153A4 Common Remote Operated Weapons Stations (CROWS); Forward Repair Systems (FRS); M2A1 .50 calibre machine guns; M6 smoke grenade launchers and associated spares; Harris radios; AN/VAS-5 Driver’s Vision Enhancer (DVE); DVE-Wide; communications equipment; RS6 (LW30) Remote Weapon Systems; TACFLIR 280 HDEP systems; Ranger R20SS Radar; ROVER6Si transceivers; spare parts; Basic Issue Items (BII), Components of End Items (COEI), Additional Authorized List (AAL); Special Tools and Test Equipment (STTE); technical manuals; OCONUS Deprocessing Service; OCONUS contractor provided training and Field Service Representatives (FSR); component assembly in-country; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the statement said.

It said that the proposed sale will improve Bulgaria’s rapid infantry deployment and force projection capability.

“Bulgaria will use this enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Bulgaria will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.”

The principal contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems, Anniston, Alabama. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale, the statement said.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require 20 Stryker contractor representatives to travel to Bulgaria for 24 months to conduct contractor logistics support, training, and component assembly support.

There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale, the statement said.

The statement said that the description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. “Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded,” the statement said.

