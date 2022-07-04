Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate continues to climb

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate has continued to climb in the past week, going by figures posted on the unified information portal on July 4.

Currently, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 74.42 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 46.12 per 100 000 a week ago.

Four weeks ago, on June 6, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 35.32 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

Three out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are above the threshold to be classified as yellow zones, meaning a rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Sofia city (142.46), Varna (109.76) and Bourgas (100.31).

In the past week, the deaths of 11 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 257. This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria since 2022 began.

To date, 1 173 274 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, with 3183 new cases in the past week.

According to the July 4 update, there are 59 982 active cases, a decrease of 1341 compared with the figure a week ago.

There are 369 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 49 compared with last week’s figure, with 26 in intensive care, unchanged compared with the figure a week ago.

A total of 4 412 632 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5812 in the past week.

The report said that a total of 2 061 904 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 532 in the past week, while 768 430 had received a booster dose, including 4993 in the past week.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, in the first week that Bulgaria started offering second booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to people over 18, a total of 2703 people received the second re-vaccination, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on July 4.

