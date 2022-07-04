In first week, 2703 people in Bulgaria got second booster dose against Covid-19

In the first week that Bulgaria started offering second booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19, a total of 2703 people received the second re-vaccination, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on July 4.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said on June 24 that it had approved the recommendations of an expert council regarding administering a fourth dose – meaning, a second booster – of mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 for everyone over 18 who wants one.

The second booster dose became available as of June 27.

Of those who received a second booster in the first week that it was available, the largest number were in the 70 to 79 age group, 998, followed by the 60 to 69 age group, 738, and the 50 to 59 age group, 311.

The second booster dose of mRNA vaccine is highly recommended for seven categories of individuals 18 years of age and older, the ministry said in its June 24 statement.

The categories are people who are immuno-compromised; transplant patients receiving immuno-suppressive therapy; chronic dialysis patients; patients with oncohaematological diseases; residents and staff of social institutions providing long-term care for the elderly; medical professionals involved in the treatment of patients with Covid-19; and elderly people, meaning those 65 and older.

In Bulgaria, a country with an estimated population of 6.5 million people – with final census results expected in the final months of 2022 – a total of 2 061 902 people have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19. This means that either they have had two doses of a double-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

As of the end of July 3, a total of 768 430 people in Bulgaria have received a first booster dose. Within this group, the largest number were in the 70 to 79 age group, 181 994.

According to the unified information portal, citing statistics dating from the beginning of the availability in Bulgaria in December 2020 of vaccines against Covid-19, a total of 92.96 per cent who required hospital treatment for the disease had not been vaccinated.

Of Covid-19 patients who required intensive care, 97 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

