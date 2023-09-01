Bulgaria records lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in a month in 2023

The deaths of eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 38 450, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on September 1.

The Covid-19 death toll in August 2023 is comparable to the first months of the pandemic in Bulgaria, and is the lowest in a month in 2023.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, with 38 in February, 43 in March, 68 in April, 57 in May, 41 in June and 16 in July. So far this year, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 342.

In March 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, there were eight deaths, followed by 58 in April 2020 and 72 in May 2020.

A total of 1139 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in August 2023, bringing the total to date to 1 310 811.

There are 1718 active cases, 324 more than the figure in the August 1 report.

As of September 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 9.2 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from the 3.48 figure reported on August 1.

There are 144 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 40 more than the figure in the August 1 report, with 13 in intensive care, three more than the figure in the August 1 report.

A total of 4 613 587 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 250 in the past month.

A total of 2 077 814 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 23 in the past month.

A total of 946 186 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 180 in the past month.

As of the September 1 report, a total of 73 616 adapted booster doses had been administered, including 180 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!