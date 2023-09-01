The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s road death toll in first eight months of 2023 is 339

The Sofia Globe staff

A total of 339 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first eight months of 2023, according to provisional figures posted on September 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is two more than at the same time in 2022, the ministry said.

There were a total of 4512 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads between January 1 and August 31 2023. Apart from the dead, 5944 people were injured.

In August 2023, there were 759 road accidents, leaving 57 dead and 975 injured.

According to figures posted by the Interior Ministry on September 1 2022, in August 2022, there were 686 road accidents, leaving 54 people dead and 945 seriously injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

