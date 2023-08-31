EMA recommends approval of adapted Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended authorising an adapted Comirnaty vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, the EMA said.

The vaccine – known as Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5 – is to be used for preventing Covid-19 in adults and children from six months of age.

In line with previous recommendations by EMA and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), adults and children from five years of age who require vaccination should have a single dose, irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination history, the EMA said.

Children from six months to four years of age may have one or three doses depending on whether they have completed a primary vaccination course or have had Covid-19.

In its decision to recommend the authorisation, the human medicines committee considered all the available data on Comirnaty and its other adapted vaccines, including data on safety, efficacy and immunogenicity (how well they trigger immune responses).

In addition, the committee assessed new laboratory data showing a strong response of the adapted vaccine against XBB.1.5 and related strains of the virus that causes Covid-19, the EMA said.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry)

