Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2023 was 4.6%

The Sofia Globe staff

Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2023 was 4.6 per cent, up from 4.5 per cent in June and up from 4.2 per cent in July 2022, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on August 31, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

Across the EU, unemployment in July 2023 was 5.9 per cent, unchanged from June and down from 6.1 per cent in July 2022, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in July 2023 was 6.4 per cent, unchanged from June and down from 6.7 per cent in July 2022.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2023 was 12.2 per cent, up from 12 per cent in June and up from 10.8 per cent in July 2022.

Across the EU, youth unemployment in July was 13.9 per cent, down from 14.2 per cent in June and down from 14.6 per cent in July 2022.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in July was 13.8 per cent, unchanged from June and down from 14.7 per cent, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

