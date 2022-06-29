Poll sees business climate in Bulgaria as slightly improved

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found managers seeing the business climate in Bulgaria as slightly improved.

In June 2022, the total business climate indicator increased by 1.4 percentage points compared with May, with indicators up in industry, construction and retail trade, the NSI said on June 29.

In Bulgaria’s industry sector, the indicator was up by 1.7 percentage points, with managers optimistic and holding favourable expectations about the next six months.

In the construction sector, the indicator rose by 2.1 percentage points, with the sector having more favourable expectations about the next three months.

In the retail trade, the indicator rose by one percentage points, with managers holding more favourable views about the current business situation, and optimistic about the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers over the next three months.

The indicator in the service sector was largely unchanged compared with May, with managers holding favourable views about current demand, but reserved in their expectations for the coming three months, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

