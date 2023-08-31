The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgarian Navy destroys unexploded ordnance found on Obzor beach

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Navy specialists destroyed on August 31 unexploded ordnance found on the beach at Obzor, the Defence Ministry said.

The find was reported to universal emergency number 112 on August 30, the statement said.

Acting on orders from the Defence Chief, a special squad from the Varna Naval Base in charge of examination, extraction and destruction of unexploded ordnance transported the ordnance to the garrison shooting range at Dolni Chiflik, where the items were destroyed in compliance with safety measures.

The Navy statement did not identify the ordnance.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Opera Open 2018 begins in Plovdiv on June 23

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Parliament approves Budget revision, extra funding for healthcare

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian ‘Nazi salute’ deputy minister resigns after two days in office

The Sofia Globe staff