Bulgarian Navy destroys unexploded ordnance found on Obzor beach

Bulgarian Navy specialists destroyed on August 31 unexploded ordnance found on the beach at Obzor, the Defence Ministry said.

The find was reported to universal emergency number 112 on August 30, the statement said.

Acting on orders from the Defence Chief, a special squad from the Varna Naval Base in charge of examination, extraction and destruction of unexploded ordnance transported the ordnance to the garrison shooting range at Dolni Chiflik, where the items were destroyed in compliance with safety measures.

The Navy statement did not identify the ordnance.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)