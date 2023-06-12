Bulgaria’s new government receives wave of resignations of district governors

Bulgaria’s new Cabinet is receiving applications for the resignation of district governors and deputy district governors from all over the country, according to a statement by the government media service on June 12.

The action is unprecedented and puts to the test the fulfillment of the legal obligations of the government, the statement said.

The Nikolai Denkov government took office on June 6, inheriting the district governors appointed by the caretaker government that had been put in place by President Roumen Radev.

“District governors have wide-ranging functions with which they protect the public interest,” the June 12 statement by the government said.

“They have a commitment to coordinate regional development on behalf of the government, exercise control over the work of the territorial structures of the central government, monitor the legality of local government activities, and so on,” the statement said.



The government media service said that the applications to resign would be considered in stages.

The Cabinet would make a decision in relation to each of them in a timely manner, and “until then all district governors and deputy district governors are obliged to perform their functions,” the statement said.

In its final hours, the outgoing caretaker government took the unprecedented step of dismissing all deputy ministers, leaving Denkov to complain about the damage to continuity in the administration. In recent days, the new government has been in a gradual process of appointing new deputy ministers.

Soon after taking office, the Denkov government replaced the heads of the National Revenue Agency, the Customs Agency – in both cases reappointing those who had headed the agencies under the Petkov government – as well as the Road Infrastructure Agency.

(Photo: government.bg)

