Bulgaria’s exports in January – April 2023 up 3.6%, imports up 0.05% y/y

In January – April 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 29 811.1 million leva, 3.6 per cent more than in January – April 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 12, citing preliminary data.

In April 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 6823.4 million leva, a decrease of 11.2 per cent compared with April 2022.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2023 was 32 790.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 0.05 per cent more than in January – April 2022.

In April 2023, total imports of goods decreased by 12.1 per cent compared with April 2022, adding up to 7424.8 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – April 2023, amounting to 2979.4 million leva.

In April 2023, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 601.4 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Ken Munyard/freeimages.com)

