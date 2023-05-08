The Sofia Globe

EC approves 63M leva for Bulgaria’s railways under Recovery and Resilience Facility

The Sofia Globe staff

The European Commission said on May 8 that it approved 63 million leva, or about 32 million euro, for a Bulgarian project to encourage freight and passenger transport to shift from road to rail.

The Commission said that the project will be funded under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, aiming to “remove technical barriers to rail
interoperability, and to promote the modal shift of transport from road to rail, which is a greener mode of transport.”

Funding will be allocated in the form of grants to rail companies to finance the integration of the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2, the signalling and control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), into the existing rolling stock.

The EC said that the scheme, which will run until April 2026, would provide an incentive to project beneficiaries, who would not invest in the upgrades without public support. As such, it was in line with EU state aid rules, the Commission said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

