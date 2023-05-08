3D mapping show ‘Together’ on Europe Day in Bulgaria’s capital

A 3D mapping show entitled “Together” will be part of celebrations of Europe Day, May 9, in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The show will be projected on the Regional History Museum, in Bulgarian and English, starting from 9pm on May 9.

The narrator of the show, organised by the European Parliament in Bulgaria office in partnership with the European Commission Representation, will be Artificial Intelligence.

“Welcome to Quantum – the most advanced artificial intelligence. Your quest for knowledge, wisdom, or a new direction has brought you here”.

The 3D mapping show will be broadcast live from 9.30pm on May 9 on the Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/eplosofia ) and YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@ep_bulgaria ) of the European Parliament in Bulgaria.



After the premiere on May 9, the show will be part of the second LUNAR Light Festival, which will take place from May 11 to 14 2023.