Exhibition at Union of Bulgarian Artists gallery celebrates centenary of Zidarov’s birth

An exhibition of works by Lyuben Zidarov, an artist with a remarkable legacy in Bulgarian art, celebrates the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The exhibition, at the Union of Bulgarian Artists gallery at 6 Shipka Street in Sofia, opens on February 8 at 6pm and continues until March 23 2024.

Zidarov, born on December 23 1923 in Veliko Turnovo, died on January 3 2023 at the of 99.

His work as a book illustrator is among the best-known and most loved, and he is recognised as one of the creators of the modern trend in Bulgarian illustration in the 1960s.

He was also one of the founders of the comic book in Bulgaria and of Bulgaria’s first illustrated children’s magazine, Slaveiche, in 1957.

His illustrations appeared in numerous Bulgarian editions of foreign and Bulgarian literature, including Treasure Island, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Prince and the Pauper, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Tom Sawyer, Tales of Hoffman, as well as works including those by Oscar Wilde and by Jules Verne and several Bulgarian writers.

Zidarov received numerous honours, including an honorary doctorate from the National Academy of Art, from which he graduated in painting in 1948.

The exhibition includes works on loan from galleries all over Bulgaria and from private collections.