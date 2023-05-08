As of March 2023: 3.9 million who fled Ukraine have temporary protection in EU

As of March 31 2023, about 3.9 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022 were benefitting from temporary protection status in EU countries, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 8.

The main countries hosting beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1 067 755 people; 27 per cent of the total), Poland (976 575; 25 per cent) and Czech Republic (325 245; 8 per cent), Eurostat said.

Compared with the end of February 2023, the number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine decreased across the EU (-116 930; -3 per cent) due to the de-registration of their temporary protection statuses.

The largest decreases were observed in Czech Republic (-122 585; -27 per cent), Sweden (-23 635; -49 per cent) and Poland (-17 180; -2 per cent). Meanwhile, increases were registered in Germany (+33 125; +3 per cent), Italy (+7 430; +5 per cent) and Romania (+6 640; +6 per cent).

Compared with the population of each EU member, the highest numbers of total temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people in March 2023 were observed in Czech Republic (30.9), Estonia (27.8), Poland (25.9), Lithuania (24.2) and Bulgaria (22.5), whereas the corresponding figure at the EU level was equal to 8.7.

By March 2023, Ukrainian citizens represented (98 per cent) of the beneficiaries of temporary protection. Adult women made up almost half (47 per cent; majority aged 35-64) of temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for slightly more than one third (35 per cent), while adult men comprised less than a fifth (18 per cent) of the total, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Refugees entering Poland from Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing point in March 2022: UNHCR/Chris Melzer)

