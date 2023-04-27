Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport selects designer for Terminal 2 reconstruction

Bulgarian architectural and engineering company IPA will design the reconstruction of Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport, the airport said in a media statement on April 27.

The designers will partner with foreign companies 1PAX, a French architectural firm with international experience in airport design, who are the authors of the conceptual design of the terminal, and with consultants from EGIS Avia, a global leader in the design and engineering of airports and aviation infrastructure, Sofia Airport said.

The contract between the parties was signed by the airport’s CEO Jesus Caballero and Tsvetan Petrov, manager of IPA.

Sofia Airport’s transformation strategy includes a complete redevelopment of Terminal 2 to take over traffic from the nearly 70-year-old Terminal 1.

The project includes the delivery of a completely new baggage management system, doubling the capacity of the check-in counters, a complete redevelopment of the hand baggage and border control areas, a completely new duty-free shopping area of almost 2000 sq m, a revolutionary new concept for the catering facilities, the installation of additional boarding bridges and a number of other improvements to provide additional passenger convenience and efficiency of operations.

The all-new Terminal 3 will also be built by 2030 to offer convenience and comfort to passengers, Sofia Airport said.

The statement described IPA as a reputable architecture and engineering firm with more than 17 years of experience, over 700 successfully completed projects and more than 30 awards.

“When planning and designing, we will be guided by several important factors – creating an excellent airport experience for passengers, a welcoming atmosphere, a comfortable environment and of course – safety,” Petrov said.

“The renovated airport will change the look of our city and will meet modern quality and sustainability criteria in terms of infrastructure, installations, and technology. We believe that the renovated airport will provide a first-class and affordable service for all,” he said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

