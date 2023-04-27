Asylum decisions in EU up by 40% in 2022

In 2022, EU countries granted protection status to 384 245 asylum seekers , up by 40 per cent compared with the 275 040 recorded in 2021, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on April 27.

Among the 384 245 asylum seekers who were granted protection status in 2022 in the EU, 44 per cent received refugee status, 31 per cent were given subsidiary protection, and 25 per cent received humanitarian protection.

Compared with 2021, the number of refugee status granted increased by 22 per cent, subsidiary protection was up by 48 per cent, and humanitarian protection registered the highest increase with 72 per cent.

The highest number of people who received protection status was reported by Germany (159 365, 41 per cent of the EU total), ahead of France (49 990, 13 per cent), Italy (39 660, 10 per cent), and Spain (35 765, nine per cent). Together, these four countries granted 73 per cent of the protection requests at the EU level.

The largest group who obtained protection status in the EU in 2022 were Syrians (29 per cent of the total number of people granted protection status in the EU). They were followed by Afghans (23 per cent) and Venezuelans (six per cent).

The majority of Syrians (68 per cent) and Afghans (55 per cent) were granted protection status in Germany, while almost all Venezuelans (92 per cent) were granted protection status in Spain, Eurostat said.

(Archive photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

