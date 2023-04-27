Eurostat: Bulgaria’s employment rate 75.7%, above EU average

A total of 75.7 per cent of the 20-64 age group in Bulgaria were employed in 2022, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on April 27.

This is above the EU average of 74.6 per cent and is the highest percentage since the start of the time series in 2009.

In 2009, the employment rate in Bulgaria was 68.2 per cent, and it has been steadily increasing since then, though there were slight dips in 2020 and 2021, the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eurostat said that in the EU, the employment rate dropped to 72 per cent in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but rebounded to 73 per cent in 2021 and further increased by two percentage points in 2022.

Among the EU countries, 11 had employment rates above 78 per cent (one of the three targets set in the 2030 action plan of the European Pillar of Social Rights), with the Netherlands (83 per cent), Sweden, and Estonia (both 82 per cent) having the highest rates.

The lowest rates were recorded in Italy (65 per cent), Greece (66 per cent), and Romania (69 per cent), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!