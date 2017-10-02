Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2017 was 6.2 per cent – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2017 was 6.2 per cent, unchanged from the previous month but down from 7.4 per cent in August 2016, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released on October 2 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The August 2017 unemployment rate in Bulgaria is again below the EU average, which was 7.6 per cent.

Compared with August 2016, when about 240 000 Bulgarians were registered as unemployed, the figure the same month a year later was 209 000.

Bulgaria’s youth unemployment in August 2017 was 13.5 per cent, down from 13.9 per cent the previous month and down from 18.6 per cent in August 2016.

