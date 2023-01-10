Chief State Health Inspector: Flu cases in parts of Bulgaria rising rapidly

The incidence of influenza is growing rapidly in parts of Bulgaria and in two weeks flu will spread throughout all regions of the country, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told a news conference on January 10.

On January 10, the pandemic headquarters in Bulgaria’s Bourgas district announced that a flu epidemic declaration would be in effect from January 12 to 17, with measures including sending schools and universities over to online learning during that time.

Kunchev said that figures were rising in the districts of Pazardzhik, Varna, Lovech and Shoumen, and he expected that on January 11, Pazardzhik would declare a flu epidemic.

In Sofia, the incidence was increasing but was still relatively low and was far from epidemic level, Kunchev said. There was no shortage of beds in children’s wards.

He said that unlike other years, the flu wave had started from the eastern part of the country and not from the large cities.

This year’s flu epidemic had started early, Kunchev said.

(Photo of Kunchev via BNT)

