Bulgaria’s major ski resorts welcome first snowfall in weeks

January 10 saw snowfalls in the higher altitudes of Bulgaria’s ski resort of Bansko, with snow expected in the town itself later in the day, although the forecast was that beyond January 11, no further snowfall was likely for several days.

This was Bansko’s first snowfall since December 19.

“There’s 20cm on the slopes above the top of the gondola lift around Bunderishka Poliana and 30cm at the top,” according to Lance Nelson of Bansko App.

“With more snow set to fall and piste bashed out we can expect more slopes to open very soon,” he said.

“As things look right now the snow will stop on January 11 around midday. Then, a little snow on Saturday, maybe a little more than forecast.

“But those temperatures start to creep up again on January 16, with warm sunshine staying for at least another few days. After that, there’s a good chance of colder temperatures and more snow. Way too early to be certain.”

Snow in ski resorts in January would hardly be news, but like many other ski resorts in Europe, those in Bulgaria have seen little or no snow, and not that many days when temperatures have been low enough to operate snow-making machines.

Snow also came to Pamporovo on January 10, while the resort has been offering relatively good conditions for several days. The resort’s official website showed six runs and four lifts operating.

According to Pamporovo’s site, snow cover in Studenets was 45cm, on Snezhanka 50cm, Malina 45cm and Mechi Chal 20cm.

Pamporovo this week introduced a new type of Sunday morning lift pass.

On offer for use on Sundays from 8.45am to 12.45pm on Sundays until the end of the 2022/23 season, the pass costs 69 leva for adults, 55 leva for people aged from 12 to 17.99 years or people older than 65 and 42 leva for children aged from seven to 11.99 years.

Bulgaria’s Borovets resort started on January 9 the phased opening of the Yastrebets ski centre and more slopes and facilities through the ski area.

The resort announced that from January 12, regular prices of lift tickets come into effect.

The official website of Borovets showed snow cover of 45cm at Hotel Rila, 35cm at Sytnyakovo, 35cm at Yastrebets and 10cm at Markudjik.

For Bulgaria, the weather forecast for January 11 is for mostly cloudy weather with snow above 1000m above sea level.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency called on motorists travelling in southern Bulgaria to ensure that their cars were prepared for winter conditions.

