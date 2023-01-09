Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2022 was 4%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2022 was four per cent, unchanged from October 2022 and down from 4.7 per cent in November 2021, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on January 9, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

November 2022 was the third consecutive month that unemployment by Bulgaria was reported as four per cent.

Across the EU, unemployment in November 2022 was six per cent, unchanged from October 2022 and down from 4.7 per cent in November 2021, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in November last year was 6.5 per cent, unchanged from October and down from 7.1 per cent in November 2021.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2022 was 10.9 per cent, up from 10.6 per cent in October 2022 and down from 15.5 per cent in November 2021.

In both the EU and the euro zone, youth unemployment was 15.1 per cent in November 2022, up from 15 per cent in October and up from 14.8 per cent in November 2021, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

