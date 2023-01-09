Bulgaria issues weather warnings over heavy rain, as snow forecast for ski resorts

Bulgarian authorities have issued for the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for two districts for January 10 because of forecast heavy rain and wind.

The two districts are Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

A third district, Smolyan, is also subject to a Code Orange warning for January 10, because of forecast heavy rain.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for the district of Yambol for January 10 because of forecast heavy rain and wind.

The Code Yellow warning has been issued for a number of districts for Tuesday because of forecast heavy rain: Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Sofia city, Sofia district, Pernik and Kurdzhali.

Eight districts are classified as Code Green for January 10, meaning that no weather warning is in place: Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, Rousse, Pleven and Vidin.

If weather forecasts are correct, Bulgaria’s three major ski resorts, which like others in Europe have seen scant or no snowfalls for weeks, are set for their first snow this year.

Snow is forecast for Bansko, beginning on the evening of January 9 and continuing into January 11.

Snow is forecast for Pamporovo for January 10, and for Borovets for January 10, 11 and 12.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

