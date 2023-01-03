Bulgarian Navy destroys landmine found on Obzor beach

Bulgarian Navy specialists destroyed on January 3 a landmine found on a beach in Obzor in the Bourgas district on the country’s southern Black Sea coast, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

The statement said that at 10.50pm on January 2, the Navy’s Maritime Operations Centre had received from the Bourgas district governor a request for assistance from Navy specialists in identifying and possibly destroying an object resembling a mine that had been found on the beach.

A team commanded by Captain III Rank (a rank equivalent to Lieutenant Commander) Iliya Stoichev identified the object as an old heavily corroded mine.

The area was cordoned off and in strict accordance with safety measures, the mine was destroyed, the statement said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

