EC pays out 1.37B euro to Bulgaria under Recovery and Resilience Facility

The European Commission (EC) said in a statement that it had paid out 1.37 billion euro to Bulgaria on December 16 under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The EC said that the payment of 1.37 billion euro of grants (excluding pre-financing) to Bulgaria was made possible thanks to Bulgaria’s fulfilment of the 22 milestones and targets linked to the first instalment.

They cover important first steps in reforms and investments towards decarbonising the energy sector, promoting large-scale deployment of digital infrastructure, reforming the judicial system, strengthening the anti-money laundering framework, digitalising the public sector, strengthening the adequacy and coverage of the minimum income scheme, the Commission said.

Measures to ensure that the audit and control system for the implementation of the RRF is up to standard are also included. The implementation of these measures was required before the disbursement of the first payment.

As for all EU countries, payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Bulgaria implementing the investments and reforms described in its recovery and resilience plan.

The overall recovery and resilience plan of Bulgaria will be financed by 5.69 billion euro in the form of grants.

The amounts of payments made to member states are published on the Recovery and Resilience Scoreboard, which shows the progress made in the implementation of the RRF as a whole and of the individual recovery and resilience plans.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry press centre)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!