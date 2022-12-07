Bulgarian railways announces another ‘Christmas train’ excursion

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering another “Christmas train” excursion, between Sofia and Bankya, on December 17 and 18.

The train, decked out in Christmas decorations, will be pulled by the oldest steam locomotive in BDZ’s service, which recently has been restored, the state railways said.

The announcement of the Sofia-Bankya excursion follows BDZ’s earlier announcement of a “Christmas train” excursion on the narrow-gauge line between Septemvri and Velingrad.

The Sofia-Bankya train, with Father Christmas aboard to hand out gifts, will depart from Sofia Central Railway Station at 11.10am, arriving in Bankya at 11.38am.

Passengers will have a chance to visit the “Christmas town” in the centre of Bankya, before the train departs at 2pm, arriving in Sofia at 2.28pm.

Tickets cost 35 leva, including a reserved seat. Children younger than seven travel free, though not entitled to separate seating, and documentary proof of their age is required.

BDZ issued a reminder that children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for this train may be purchased from ticket offices and all railway stations in the country, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)

