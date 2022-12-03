Bulgarian railways offering steam-drawn ‘Christmas train’ on narrow-gauge line

A special “Christmas train”, drawn by a steam locomotive, will travel on the narrage-gauge line from Septemvri to Velingrad and back on September 17 and 18, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said.

Made up of four carriages, the train will feature Christmas decorations, and Father Christmas will have gifts for all aboard on the journey from Septemvri to Velingrad, BDZ said.

The train will depart from Septemvri at 9.15am and arrive in Velingrad at noon.

There will be a short excursion on foot in Velingrad, and the train will depart at 2.30pm, arriving in Septemvri at 4.05pm.

A ticket costs 68 leva, including a reserved seat. Children younger than seven travel free, though not entitled to separate seating, and documentary proof of their age is required.

BDZ issued a reminder that children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets may be purchases at railway stations and ticket offices throughout Bulgaria, and online via https://bileti.bdz.bg/ , BDZ said.

