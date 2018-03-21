Exhibition of portrait photos from film sets by Mary Ellen Mark opens at Sofia City Art Gallery on March 27

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition of portrait photographs taken on the sets of major films such as Apocalypse Now and Sleepy Hollow by American photographer Mary Ellen Mark opens at the Sofia City Art Gallery on March 27 and continues until April 22 2018.

This is the first exhibition in Bulgaria of the work of Mary Ellen Mark, who was born on March 20 1940 and died on May 25 2015.

She was known for her photojournalism, documentary photography, portraiture and advertising photography.

According to her Wikipedia entry, she photographed people who were “away from mainstream society and toward its more interesting, often troubled fringes”.

She received numerous accolades, including three Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards, three fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the 2014 Lifetime Achievement in Photography Award from the George Eastman House and the Outstanding Contribution Photography Award from the World Photography Organisation.

