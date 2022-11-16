Census 2021: Every fourth person in Bulgaria is a university graduate

Every fourth person – 25.5 per cent – in Bulgaria was a university graduate, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 16, citing the findings of the September 2021 census.

This was 5.9 percentage points higher than the figure in the 2011 census, the NSI said.

The statistics institute said that the gender gap in tertiary education had increased compared with the census 10 years earlier.

The 2021 census found that 29.3 per cent of women in Bulgaria were university graduates, an increase of seven percentage points compared with 2011, while 21.5 per cent of men had university degrees, an increase of 4.8 percentage points.

The NSI said that 31.2 per cent of those living in cities in Bulgaria had university degrees, compared with 10.2 per cent in rural areas.

The census found that capital city Sofia had the highest share of university graduates, 43.6 per cent, while the district with the lowest figure was Razgrad, 15.7 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, the 2021 census found that 1.3 per cent of Bulgaria’s population was illiterate, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points compared with 2011.

About 2.3 per cent of Bulgaria’s rural population was illiterate, compared with 0.9 per cent in urban areas.

The district of Sliven had the highest relative share of illiterate people, five per cent, while illiteracy was lowest in capital city Sofia, 0.4 per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Mary Gober/freeimages.com)

