Police in Bulgaria to sound sirens in honour of slain border policeman

Interior Ministry employees are to sound sirens across Bulgaria at noon on November 9 in honour of Junior Inspector Petar Buchvarov, the 32-year-old border policeman who was shot dead near the Turkish border.

Two suspects have been arrested in Turkey in connection with the killing. Reports from Turkey said that the two were not Turkish nationals.

Bulgaria’s caretaker government began its November 9 meeting with a moment of silence in honour of Buchvarov.

At noon, police in Bulgaria are to leave their buildings to observe a moment of silence out of respect for the memory of their slain colleague.

A day of mourning has been declared in Bucharov’s home town of Elhovo.

The Interior Ministry said that Buchvarov would be posthumously awarded its medal of honour.

